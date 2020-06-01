My nine-year-old son has become depressed in the lockdown

Question: The extended lockdown is really affecting my nine-year-old son, who is an only child. He desperately misses his school and his friends, not to mention all the activities and family visits we depended on before lockdown.

He used to be such a happy enthusiastic and social child and now he mopes around a lot of the time, grumpy and just wanting to watch screens. It is like he is depressed and it breaks my heart. Before lockdown he had a great life with sports and activities and friends visiting. Now the days are hard for him.