‘My little girl’s friend won’t talk to her anymore’

Question: My eight-year-old is a sociable, sensitive, cheerful child. As a family, we are close friends with another family who also have an eight-year-old daughter in the same class. They were good friends over the years, really enjoying playing together, although also playing with other kids. It all appeared to be very healthy and a good friendship. Things started to change last year when her friend started to hang out with other girls in the class and my daughter felt excluded. She was really upset about it and it shook her confidence.

The teacher did try to help, reminding the class about friendships and supporting the two girls to work together on projects. My daughter and her old friend went back to chatting together and my daughter’s happiness went back to normal and her attitude to school improved again. Then everyone left school during the lockdown.