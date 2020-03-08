My four kids are always fighting and life is a constant struggle
You can’t look after your children unless you first look after yourself as a parent
‘Midterm was really difficult, with cooped-up kids fighting all day. It was worse when we tried to make a few family trips.’ Photograph: iStock
Question: We are parents of four children ranging from 10 years down to 22 months. I’m afraid to say life is a daily, stressful struggle.
Every day feels like a long day of constant moaning and giving and dealing with bickering and fighting among the children. I find myself losing the head and end up shouting.