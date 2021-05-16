My five-year-old daughter is jealous of my relationship with my husband

Question: My daughter is five. She has always been extremely jealous of my relationship with my husband, or, his relationship with me – we can’t figure out which it is.

Whenever we try to have a conversation, she will always interrupt, and try to make herself a part of the interaction. It’s very obvious that she’s trying to return attention to her. We have always tried to help her express and understand her emotions and feelings and she will often share these with us. But when it comes to this issue, which has always been an issue, we just can’t get through to her.

She has alone time with her dad, alone time with me. We spend a lot of time together as a family as well. It’s just Mum and Dad interaction which makes her uncomfortable. It puts a great deal of strain on our relationship with her and each other.

Answer: It is completely understandable for a five-year-old to be jealous of their parents’ relationship. Your daughter might feel left out when she sees the two of you talking together and then rejected when you want to “exclude” her. If you criticise or get angry at her she is likely to feel even more rejected and insecure. This in turn can intensify her desire to interrupt again. A better approach is to be extremely patient and understanding of how she is feeling and to patiently wait for her to become more secure as she gets older. There are few things you can do that might help.