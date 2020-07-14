My daughter won’t go out to meet friends after lockdown
Try to understand her perspective and what might be behind her social reluctance
In the teen years, young people have to learn how to make social arrangements themselves.
My daughter is 13 and has just finished her first year in secondary. Prior to lockdown she was not that happy in school. She seemed to have a falling-out with one of her friends and was finding it hard to find her group. She would not talk to me much about it but I was worried about her.
As a result, once lockdown started she was initially delighted to be off school. She did fine with the home study. She was surprisingly organised and motivated, but I could see that she was bored and lonely. When I suggested she facetime some of the girls in school, she would fob me off and there would be a row if I tried to pressure her. Now that the summer is starting, and friends are starting to meet up, I have been encouraging her to make contact with some of the girls, but she is reluctant. When I pressed the point she said “they never bother to contact me over lockdown, so why should I bother”?