My daughter is nearly 11 and is not coping very well with the lockdown

Ask the Expert: She can be really pessimistic, saying it won’t be the same ever again

John Sharry

She talks a lot to us about her feelings and we listen and try comfort her, but we seem to go around in circles. Photograph: iStock

She talks a lot to us about her feelings and we listen and try comfort her, but we seem to go around in circles. Photograph: iStock

Question: My daughter is nearly 11 and is not coping very well with the lockdown. Initially, she was okay but became frustrated after the Easter break. She misses school and friends and is worried about what we will be doing in the summer (she was very upset we had to cancel her Easter camp and our summer holiday).

When we try to be optimistic about the restrictions lifting, she can become really pessimistic, saying it won’t be the same ever again. Her negativity frightens me a little. She talks a lot to us about her feelings and we listen and try comfort her, but we seem to go around in circles. She spends a lot of her day worrying. We try to structure her day with activities and fun things. We have family games a few evenings a week which she likes.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.