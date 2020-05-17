My children are fighting all day under lockdown and it’s wearing us out

Have a family meeting with your children to discuss how the dynamic could improve

John Sharry
Tensions and rows between children are some of the most difficult things to deal with as a parent. Photograph: iStock

Tensions and rows between children are some of the most difficult things to deal with as a parent. Photograph: iStock

Question: My children are fighting all day long and it is wearing us all out. It was bad before the Covid-19 lockdown, but now it is 10 times worse. My eldest is a 12-year-old girl and then I have two boys, eight and 10.

The main problems are with the middle boy, who often starts the day fighting his younger brother – so that I have to physically pull them apart. This can happen several times a day. He also then constantly winds up his sister with stupid jokes and sarcasm until she screams at him. It is like he is constantly seeking my attention.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.