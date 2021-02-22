My 17-year-old daughter is obsessed with her online boyfriend

Question: My daughter is 17 and in her Leaving Cert year. Even pre-Covid, I often worried that she was not being invited out as much as other girls her age and she was spending too much time on her phone in her room.

Of course, the Covid lockdowns made all this worse. Then out of the blue last November came a boy! She apparently “met him” online through a friend she knew from a class. Since then, she has become obsessed with him. He lives a good bit away so she has only met him in person once. This happened over Christmas when restrictions lifted once we okayed it with his mum. Since then her attachment to him has got out of control. And it still is.