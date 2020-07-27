My 16-month-old son is very clingy and won’t let me out of his sight

My 16-month-old son is very clingy to me and he won’t let me out of his sight. He has been this way since he was only a few months and I assumed he would grow out of it. Of course, lockdown hasn’t helped and he seems to have become much worse.

My husband works in food delivery and has always been working long hours. When he is at home my husband helps out a lot, but my son insists I put him to bed and gets distressed if I go out. We have twin four-year-old girls so things are busy and my husband does try to get home in time to put them to bed and gets them up in the morning.