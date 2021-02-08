‘My 15-year-old has little interest in online schoolwork’

Question: How can I get my 15-year-old to engage in online schooling? He is stressing about his work and finding it difficult to focus at home. Pre-Covid, he was a driven and conscientious student who always did well in school.

But in this latest lockdown he is struggling and has little interest in schoolwork. He says he can’t focus and feels depressed at not having a structured classroom environment. I think he is lonely and misses his friends but he does not talk much about his feelings.