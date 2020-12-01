‘My 15-year-old daughter’s depressed friend is leaning on her emotionally’

Question: My 15-year-old daughter has been having trouble with one of her friends. The other girl seems to have quite serious mental health problems (she talks of feeling depressed and sometimes is suicidal) and was leaning quite heavily on my daughter emotionally.

I only found out six weeks ago and it seems it has been going on since the summer. My daughter confided in me that she was stressed about it and told me she often has to ‘talk her friend down’ and out of her moods. I think it is way too much for her to deal with and I told her we had to tell the friend’s mother and the school. My daughter went ballistic and said she would be betraying her friend.