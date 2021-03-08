‘My 14-year-old son seems obsessed with boxing, and I don’t like the sport’
Ask the Expert: He gets up at 6am to exercise, sometimes doing it for five hours a day
My teenage son gets up at 6am to do sit-ups and other various exercises
Question: My 14-year-old is completely obsessed at the moment with boxing. He has never been in a ring and we refused to let him join a club before Covid so he is now training himself.
He gets up at 6am, does an hour of various exercises like sit ups and then he’s back again at it by 4.30pm, after a day of zoom calls and various school work.