‘My 11-year-old daughter is emotional and upset after school’

Question: My 11-year-old daughter is very kind, caring and sensitive girl. However, she often comes home upset and emotional from school. Lots of things can upset her, such as a disagreement with a friend or when the teacher did not pick her for a project or when she sees someone being mean in the class.

Sometimes I think she is being oversensitive and making a mountain out of a molehill and sometimes I wonder if she is being mistreated when a friend does not include her. I wonder how best to help her.