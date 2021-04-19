‘My 10-year-old son has been watching porn on the family tablet’

Question: I have just discovered my 10-year-old was watching porn on a tablet. I was quite shocked. He was using the family tablet to watch YouTube videos, and then searched for sex and followed the different links that came up and ended up on porn sites.

According to the internet history, he did this a few times over a few days before I noticed. I’m annoyed that I didn’t put blocking software on the tablet (I have done now) and that I did not notice earlier. When I confronted him about it, he initially denied it and then became upset and started crying. I tried to tell him that he was too young to be watching this, but I don’t know if I gave him the right message.