Motherhood, Day 123: The first night out drinking – and the first morning after
Tanya Sweeney on a new mother’s milestones: The first walk, first date and first night out
Tanya Sweeney: ‘Given that parenthood is such a learning curve, it stands to reason that mums hit milestone moments.’ Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
As a parent, there’s a very good chance you’ve heard a lot about “leaps”. According to childcare experts Frans Plooij and Hetty van de Rijt, your baby goes through spurts in her cognitive development. Their best-selling book (and app) The Wonder Weeks, posits that there are 10 “milestone” leaps that every child goes through in the first 20 months of life.
But, given that parenthood is such a learning curve, it stands to reason that mums hit milestone moments, too.