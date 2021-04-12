Maria Walsh MEP on long Covid: ‘Extremely tired, fierce migraines, blurry eyes’
The 33-year-old's post-Covid-19 syndrome fits a pattern of higher risk for young women
Maria Walsh MEP on the farm at Largan, Shrule, Co Galway. “I would do chunks of meetings and then I would have to rest.” Photograph: Joe O Shaughnessy
“Fatigue is the killer,” says MEP and former Rose of Tralee Maria Walsh as she outlines how she is feeling: dull headache, muscle tiredness and an energy rating of “realistically a four” on a scale of 0 (going under) to 10 (super-energetic).
“I will have to finish relatively early today, 2pm or 3pm, and try and rest for the rest of the day,” says the 33-year-old in a mid-morning phone call from the family farm in Shrule on the Galway/Mayo border. She lives there with her parents when she is not in Brussels representing the constituency of Midlands-North-West (Galway to Donegal, Mayo across to Louth).