‘I worry about my child falling behind, but my own work is beginning to suffer’

Question: I have two boys in third and fourth classes and this new phase of homeschooling is not going well.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2021. See irishtimes.com/health

My eldest in particular is struggling with the work the teacher sets and is often upset about it – feeling he can’t do it. The teachers just send out lists of formal school work to be done which makes it like homework all day.