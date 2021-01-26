‘I worry about my child falling behind, but my own work is beginning to suffer’
Ask the Expert: Contact the school for help, set a realistic routine and try to reduce stress
Photo of a young boy being homeschooled by his mother in his bedroom
Question: I have two boys in third and fourth classes and this new phase of homeschooling is not going well.
My eldest in particular is struggling with the work the teacher sets and is often upset about it – feeling he can’t do it. The teachers just send out lists of formal school work to be done which makes it like homework all day.