I go in to the scan and, it turns out, I do miss my husband

I’m halfway through the pregnancy and the 20-week scan is upon us. Or rather, upon me.

This is the fifth in a series by Aisling Marron on her pregnancy during the pandemic.

While some hospitals were allowing partners to attend this anomaly scan, most were not. I was all set to attend it alone when go tobann, six days before my appointment, the HSE asked maternity facilities to allow partners to visit for anomaly scans if possible – hurrah!