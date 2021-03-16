I go in to the scan and, it turns out, I do miss my husband
Pandemic Pregnancy: An amusing hospital chart and making sure not to mention Fred West
AIsling and David in December
I’m halfway through the pregnancy and the 20-week scan is upon us. Or rather, upon me.
While some hospitals were allowing partners to attend this anomaly scan, most were not. I was all set to attend it alone when go tobann, six days before my appointment, the HSE asked maternity facilities to allow partners to visit for anomaly scans if possible – hurrah!