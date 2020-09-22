How to manage your children’s screen time
Parents have been struggling after months of less strict rules surrounding access to mobile devices
Talking to your children about what they are doing online as a normal part of everyday life is the best way to keep them safe and well, according to experts in online safety.
“The screen-time debate has to be more nuanced now with less focus on how long children are spending online and much more about what they are doing online – especially during Covid,” says Alex Cooney, CEO of CyberSafe Ireland, a not-for-profit organisation that works with children, parents and teachers to navigate the online world in a safe and responsible manner.