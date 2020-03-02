How to make the most of a visit to the pharmacist

Making greater use of pharmacies can save you money and time and improve your health

Sheila Wayman

A woman purchasing over-the-counter medication from a pharmacist

Pharmacists are the country’s most accessible, frontline, health professionals – available for free advice, often at a moment’s notice. And almost half of us live within a kilometre of the nearest pharmacy.

Yet the 3,800 pharmacists working in the community around Ireland are still, it could be argued, an under-used resource. These highly-trained professionals are far more than “bag packers” of medications on the direction of doctors – as vital as their “watchdog” role is in that process.

