‘How do I prepare my young children for a move to New Zealand?’
Ask the Expert: ‘I am aware that the move might be hard for them in the short term’
What is the best way to prepare young children for a move abroad? Photograph: iStock
Question: I am looking for advice on how best to prepare my children for a move from Ireland to New Zealand. They are four, six and eight years old. They’re very happy at school and with their school friends. They also have cousins and grandparents they’d miss.
We have to go to New Zealand at relatively short notice due to my husband’s employment and for other family reasons. We lived there before we had children for five years and were happy there and think that it will provide a better quality of life for our children in the long term. But I am aware the move might be hard for them in the short term.