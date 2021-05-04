How can we get our 14-year-old son to do his homework?

Question: Our 14-year-old son is bright and usually does well in school, but this year, in second year, he is struggling to engage with schoolwork. He managed first year fine as the work was not too difficult and he was able to rely on his knowledge.

However, this year, the workload is heavier with CBAs (curriculum-based assessment) to do as well as other schoolwork. What we have found is that he procrastinates and avoids homework tasks and will complete the assignments only if we literally sit with him while he does the work. We have tried to suggest he does some work by himself for 30 minutes, only to find he has read a book instead.