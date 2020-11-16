How can I keep contact with my two-year-old son as a separated father?
Ask the Expert: I am a single parent and only see him two days a week for five hours
“The important thing is to persist and not give up.” Photograph: iStock
Question: I am looking for advice for a particular problem I am facing with my son, who is 2½ years old. I am a single father and split up with his mother about one year ago.
His mother has only agreed to me seeing my son two days a week, for five hours each day – noon to 5pm. I have applied to court to try and get a judge to grant me more meaningful time with my son but the coronavirus has pushed the court dates back and it looks like it will be a year and a half before I get a hearing.