How can I get my children back into the school routine?

Question: I’m not sure how my kids are feeling about the return to school after such a long time at home. Like lots of families we have got into bad habits around going to bed late, getting up late in the morning and lots of screen time during the day.

I am also worried about the amount of junk food they have been eating and I would like to get back on track with more healthy meals. They have been out of the school routine for so long now so I am wondering how they will adjust particularly with early mornings.