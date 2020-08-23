How can I get my children back into the school routine?

Ask the Expert: We have developed bad habits and I’m worried they will struggle with the transition

John Sharry

Preparing school lunches the night before will help set a good routine. Photograph: iStock

Preparing school lunches the night before will help set a good routine. Photograph: iStock

Question: I’m not sure how my kids are feeling about the return to school after such a long time at home. Like lots of families we have got into bad habits around going to bed late, getting up late in the morning and lots of screen time during the day. 

I am also worried about the amount of junk food they have been eating and I would like to get back on track with more healthy meals. They have been out of the school routine for so long now so I am wondering how they will adjust particularly with early mornings.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.