Hazel Chu: ‘I would look in the mirror and wish I was different’

The journey to motherhood was complicated from the get-go for Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu.

“It was hard to decide to have a baby, but then the journey itself was really difficult,” Hazel Chu says. With jobs that involved long and unsociable hours, a childhood that involved bullying, and a genetic condition to consider, it was not a decision to be rushed.

“It took us about a year and a half to decide,” Chu says. Once pregnant however, she suffered with severe morning sickness (hyperemesis). “I was literally running to the bathroom 20 times a day. I ended up being on a drip about once every week or every second week.”