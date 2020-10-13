Hazel Chu: ‘I would look in the mirror and wish I was different’
Parenting in my Shoes: Lord Mayor of Dublin on racism, skin colour and why she stopped speaking to her daughter in Chinese
Patrick Costello, TD for Dublin South Central, signing the roll for the 33rd Dáil, with Hazel Chu and their daughter Alexandra.
“It was hard to decide to have a baby, but then the journey itself was really difficult,” Hazel Chu says. With jobs that involved long and unsociable hours, a childhood that involved bullying, and a genetic condition to consider, it was not a decision to be rushed.
“It took us about a year and a half to decide,” Chu says. Once pregnant however, she suffered with severe morning sickness (hyperemesis). “I was literally running to the bathroom 20 times a day. I ended up being on a drip about once every week or every second week.”