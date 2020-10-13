Hazel Chu: ‘I would look in the mirror and wish I was different’

Parenting in my Shoes: Lord Mayor of Dublin on racism, skin colour and why she stopped speaking to her daughter in Chinese

Jen Hogan

Patrick Costello, TD for Dublin South Central, signing the roll for the 33rd Dáil, with Hazel Chu and their daughter Alexandra.

Patrick Costello, TD for Dublin South Central, signing the roll for the 33rd Dáil, with Hazel Chu and their daughter Alexandra.

The journey to motherhood was complicated from the get-go for Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu.

“It was hard to decide to have a baby, but then the journey itself was really difficult,” Hazel Chu says. With jobs that involved long and unsociable hours, a childhood that involved bullying, and a genetic condition to consider, it was not a decision to be rushed.

“It took us about a year and a half to decide,” Chu says. Once pregnant however, she suffered with severe morning sickness (hyperemesis). “I was literally running to the bathroom 20 times a day. I ended up being on a drip about once every week or every second week.”

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.