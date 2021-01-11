Has homeschooling left you in the lurch?

Homeschooling is no easy task, whether you’re a parent, pupil or teacher. As families across Ireland get to grips with learning from home again, what are your experiences so far?



Has your child’s school been able to provide more homeschooling resources compared with the first lockdown, last spring?



Do you feel that you and the school are better prepared?



Do you have a laptop or tablet and a good internet connection for your child to use? How do you cope if you don’t?



If you’re a student, how do you feel about homeschooling? Are you happy to be based at home again or would you rather be in the classroom? Are you confident that you (and your family) will be able to cope or are you worried about the term ahead?



And, overall, what’s the impact of homeschooling on your family life?



