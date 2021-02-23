Garda Sgt Emer Lamon: ‘All we want at the end of our shift is to get home safely to our families’

“It’s important to get a few minutes to yourself, whether it’s going for a quick walk or escaping to read a book, just a few minutes of me-time,” says Sergeant Emer Lamon, who has seen her hours change from 10 to 12-hour days since the pandemic started.

A mother of three children aged 9, 7 and 4, Emer has found the obstacles of working on the frontline need a careful balance of selfcare, gratitude and as much family time as possible, although this has proven difficult under the circumstances. Along with this, the fear of coronavirus is “always there due to the numbers of people we are in contact with daily”.