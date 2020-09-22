Eileen Flynn: ‘Your child is treated different when they’re born, as a Traveller’

“I didn’t believe that I had to go with someone because of culture,” Senator Eileen Flynn says speaking about her husband Liam Whyte. “It was actually strange. I only told Liam once that I was a Traveller and we never spoke about it again. He respected my way of life and I respected his way of life.”

Eileen first met Liam at a protest seven years ago, but the pair only became a couple in 2017. In 2018, they married and their first child Billie was born 11 months ago.