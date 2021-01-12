Eat, move, think: What you need to know about children’s health (9-12 years)
The second in a four-part series looking at nutrition, activity and mental wellbeing
Children aged two to 18 should be doing 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day. Photograph: iStock
As children approach their teen years, socioeconomic differences in their health begin to take hold and become “entrenched at 13”, Dr Cathal McCrory, psychologist and research assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin explains.
The Growing up in Ireland study revealed that by age 13 “1.2 per cent of children from professional backgrounds and 2.9 per cent of children from semi-skilled/unskilled backgrounds reported as being ‘sometimes/almost always unwell’.