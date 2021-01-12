Eat, move, think: What you need to know about children’s health (9-12 years)

The second in a four-part series looking at nutrition, activity and mental wellbeing

Jen Hogan

Children aged two to 18 should be doing 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day. Photograph: iStock

Children aged two to 18 should be doing 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity every day. Photograph: iStock

As children approach their teen years, socioeconomic differences in their health begin to take hold and become “entrenched at 13”, Dr Cathal McCrory, psychologist and research assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin explains.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2021. See irishtimes.com/health

The Growing up in Ireland study revealed that by age 13 “1.2 per cent of children from professional backgrounds and 2.9 per cent of children from semi-skilled/unskilled backgrounds reported as being ‘sometimes/almost always unwell’.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.