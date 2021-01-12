Eat, move, think: What you need to know about children’s health (9-12 years)

As children approach their teen years, socioeconomic differences in their health begin to take hold and become “entrenched at 13”, Dr Cathal McCrory, psychologist and research assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin explains.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2021. See irishtimes.com/health

The Growing up in Ireland study revealed that by age 13 “1.2 per cent of children from professional backgrounds and 2.9 per cent of children from semi-skilled/unskilled backgrounds reported as being ‘sometimes/almost always unwell’.