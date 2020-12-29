Eat, move, think: What you need to know about children’s health (0-8 years)

The first in a four-part series, looking at nutrition, activity and mental wellbeing

Jen Hogan

“Trying to get a toddler to eat a balanced diet can be a challenge sometimes.” Photograph: iStock

“Trying to get a toddler to eat a balanced diet can be a challenge sometimes.” Photograph: iStock

A child’s socioeconomic status has an effect on their health from “womb to tomb”, explains Dr Cathal McCrory, psychologist and research assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin. A timely reminder perhaps, if ever we needed it, that all children are not born equal.

January is Health Month in The Irish Times. Throughout the month, in print and online, we will be offering encouragement and inspiration to help us all improve our physical and mental health in 2021. See irishtimes.com/health

“Data from the Central Statistics Office [CSO] indicates that children from lower socioeconomic status households have lower life-expectancy at time of birth compared with their more advantaged counterparts. On average, children from lower socioeconomic households are born lighter compared with their more advantaged counterparts,” he says.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.