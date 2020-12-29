Eat, move, think: What you need to know about children’s health (0-8 years)
The first in a four-part series, looking at nutrition, activity and mental wellbeing
“Trying to get a toddler to eat a balanced diet can be a challenge sometimes.” Photograph: iStock
A child’s socioeconomic status has an effect on their health from “womb to tomb”, explains Dr Cathal McCrory, psychologist and research assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin. A timely reminder perhaps, if ever we needed it, that all children are not born equal.
“Data from the Central Statistics Office [CSO] indicates that children from lower socioeconomic status households have lower life-expectancy at time of birth compared with their more advantaged counterparts. On average, children from lower socioeconomic households are born lighter compared with their more advantaged counterparts,” he says.