Childcare: The cheap, creative alternatives to a creche

With costs soaring, some families are finding inventive ways to mind their kids

Tanya Sweeney

Creative childcare: Deirdre Doyle’s children Maggie and Charlie. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Creative childcare: Deirdre Doyle’s children Maggie and Charlie. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

You’ll often hear Irish parents refer to the cost of childcare as being akin to a second mortgage. Even in the midst of a property boom this is no exaggeration: Ireland now has the highest cost of childcare in the world.

In the country’s most expensive area, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown in south Co Dublin, creche fees can be as high as €308 a week for one child. 

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.