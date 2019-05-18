Childcare: The cheap, creative alternatives to a creche
With costs soaring, some families are finding inventive ways to mind their kids
Creative childcare: Deirdre Doyle’s children Maggie and Charlie. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw
You’ll often hear Irish parents refer to the cost of childcare as being akin to a second mortgage. Even in the midst of a property boom this is no exaggeration: Ireland now has the highest cost of childcare in the world.
In the country’s most expensive area, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown in south Co Dublin, creche fees can be as high as €308 a week for one child.