‘By the time I’ve got to court, my maternity tights have fallen down’

After months of working from home, in my uniform of leggings and oversized jumpers, I’m due in court (in person) and I am quite excited to be dressing up, brushing my hair, maybe even putting on make-up.

This is the fourth in a series by Aisling Marron on her pregnancy during the pandemic.

I dig a maternity dress out of the attic, don a jacket and a recent purchase of maternity tights. I live only 2km from the Four Courts so decide I’ll walk.