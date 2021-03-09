‘By the time I’ve got to court, my maternity tights have fallen down’
Pandemic Pregnancy: Clothes, walking and not yet telling your colleagues about the baby
After months of working from home, in my uniform of leggings and oversized jumpers, I’m due in court (in person) and I am quite excited to be dressing up, brushing my hair, maybe even putting on make-up.
I dig a maternity dress out of the attic, don a jacket and a recent purchase of maternity tights. I live only 2km from the Four Courts so decide I’ll walk.