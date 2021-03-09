By the time I get to court, my maternity tights have fallen down

Pandemic Pregnancy: Clothes, walking and not yet telling your colleagues about the baby

Aisling Marron

Office party: Aisling Marron with her Quarantini drinks kit

Office party: Aisling Marron with her Quarantini drinks kit

After months of working from home, in my uniform of leggings and oversized jumpers, I’m due in court (in person), and I am quite excited to be dressing up, brushing my hair, maybe even putting on make-up.

This is the fourth in a series by Aisling Marron on her pregnancy during the pandemic.

I dig a maternity dress out of the attic to wear with a jacket and some recently purchased maternity tights. I live only 2km from the Four Courts so decide I’ll walk.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.