Back to homeschooling: Are you pleasantly surprised or feeling left in the lurch?

Have your say: The Irish Times would like to hear about your experiences so far

Do you feel that you and the school are better prepared this time compared to last spring?

Do you feel that you and the school are better prepared this time compared to last spring?

 

Homeschooling is no easy task, whether you’re a parent, pupil or teacher. As families across Ireland get to grips with learning from home again, what are your experiences so far?

Has your child’s school been able to provide more homeschooling resources compared with the first lockdown, last spring?

Do you feel that you and the school are better prepared?

Do you have a laptop or tablet and a good internet connection for your child to use? How do you cope if you don’t?

If you’re a student, how do you feel about homeschooling? Are you happy to be based at home again or would you rather be in the classroom? Are you confident that you (and your family) will be able to cope or are you worried about the term ahead?

And, overall, what’s the impact of homeschooling on your family life?

You can let us know about all these and more in the box below. (If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, please go here to make your contribution.)

Homeschooling: Share your story

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.