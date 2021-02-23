A garda frontline worker: ‘I worry about bringing Covid into our home’

Mother of three Sgt Emer Lamon on finding a balance between self care and family

Updated: about an hour ago
Geraldine Walsh

Sgt Emer Lamon.

“It’s important to get a few minutes to yourself, whether it’s going for a quick walk or escaping to read a book, just a few minutes of me-time,” says Sergeant Emer Lamon, who has seen her hours change from 10 to 12-hour days since the pandemic started.

A mother of three children aged 9, 7 and 4, Emer has found the obstacles of working on the frontline need a careful balance of selfcare, gratitude and as much family time as possible, although this has proven difficult under the circumstances. Along with this, the fear of coronavirus is “always there due to the numbers of people we are in contact with daily”.

