2021 virtual summer camps in Ireland: Our guide to the best and most popular
Art, science, creative writing, coding, languages, acting, cooking, digital skills – and more
Lights, camera, action! The camps will take place online – many are run by industry professionals and have been adapted specifically for Zoom. Photograph: iStock
Live online camps for children and teenagers are not new. They did not first appear in 2020 due to the pandemic.
However, they did experience a huge growth in popularity over the past year specifically because of the lockdowns and restrictions.