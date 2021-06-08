2021 virtual summer camps in Ireland: Our guide to the best and most popular

Art, science, creative writing, coding, languages, acting, cooking, digital skills – and more

Damian Cullen

Lights, camera, action! The camps will take place online – many are run by industry professionals and have been adapted specifically for Zoom. Photograph: iStock

Lights, camera, action! The camps will take place online – many are run by industry professionals and have been adapted specifically for Zoom. Photograph: iStock

Live online camps for children and teenagers are not new. They did not first appear in 2020 due to the pandemic.

This summer, The Irish Times will offer tips, advice and information for parents on how to help their children thrive during the holiday months. Read all about it at  irishtimes.com/summeroffamily

However, they did experience a huge growth in popularity over the past year specifically because of the lockdowns and restrictions.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.