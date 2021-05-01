Pandemic divorces: ‘Because of lockdown, they can’t tolerate it any longer’

Relationships already under strain hit breaking point under lockdown

Joanne Hunt
Relationships that were already under strain have hit breaking point due to the tension caused by lockdown

The pandemic is taking a toll on marriage. Irish solicitors report a spike in divorce enquiries as relationships fray in an unprecedented year. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, for some, lockdown is doing the opposite.

Dealing with a deadly virus and homeschooling children, while trying to work, wasn’t meant to be anyone’s “happy ever after”. Marriage was about being together, but not all together, all the time. Covid-19 restrictions mean support networks and activities – once a release – are cut off. Common irritants of housework, childcare and money are amplified. Relationships that may have had their troubles have become intolerable.

