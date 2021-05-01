Pandemic divorces: ‘Because of lockdown, they can’t tolerate it any longer’

Relationships that were already under strain have hit breaking point due to the tension caused by lockdown

The pandemic is taking a toll on marriage. Irish solicitors report a spike in divorce enquiries as relationships fray in an unprecedented year. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, for some, lockdown is doing the opposite.

Dealing with a deadly virus and homeschooling children, while trying to work, wasn’t meant to be anyone’s “happy ever after”. Marriage was about being together, but not all together, all the time. Covid-19 restrictions mean support networks and activities – once a release – are cut off. Common irritants of housework, childcare and money are amplified. Relationships that may have had their troubles have become intolerable.