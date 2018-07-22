‘Our son has come out as gay. How do we support him?’

Ask Roe: We’re worried our own beliefs stopped him speaking to us sooner

Roe McDermott

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sad at the thought that he won’t have the life I assumed he would”. Photograph: Getty

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sad at the thought that he won’t have the life I assumed he would”. Photograph: Getty

Dear Roe,

My 20-year-old son came out to my husband and I as gay a couple of weeks ago, and we’re finding it difficult to navigate. We love our son dearly and that will never change, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t sad at the thought that he won’t have the life I assumed he would, of marrying a woman and having his own children.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.