‘Our son has come out as gay. How do we support him?’
Ask Roe: We’re worried our own beliefs stopped him speaking to us sooner
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t sad at the thought that he won’t have the life I assumed he would”. Photograph: Getty
Dear Roe,
My 20-year-old son came out to my husband and I as gay a couple of weeks ago, and we’re finding it difficult to navigate. We love our son dearly and that will never change, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t sad at the thought that he won’t have the life I assumed he would, of marrying a woman and having his own children.