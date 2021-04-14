‘Our mother is volatile and is causing rifts in our family’

Question: Our mother is in her early 70s and physically very healthy. She is outgoing and involved in activities since her retirement and has good friends and social life. On the surface all looks good.

Within the family, though caring, she is volatile. She takes slights where there are none and completely overreacts to the point where we are all on eggshells when it comes to family events – invariably she causes rows at every opportunity. This is not new behaviour so other issues like Alzheimer’s may not be the cause. She blames everything on her marriage and so my father is not in a position to support her.