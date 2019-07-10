Question: Nobody likes me, especially at any company I ever work for. People will gravitate toward me, make acquaintances, and share a laugh or two, but from then on they keep their distance and buddy up with anyone else but me.

I’m fun-loving and was very popular in high school (in the US). In my life, I have dated more women than I can count (about 80+), and have had serious fun with almost all of them. I love my wife and love our life together, and we always seem to be at the “fun table” at weddings and such. But then people make friends with each other, or with my wife, but never with me, and I’m out in the cold again.