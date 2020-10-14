‘My wife told me 28 years ago she doesn’t want a sexual relationship’
Tell Me About It: All I want is to hold her in my arms like it was in our early years
We rarely find it satisfying not to be the most important person in our partner’s lives and we yearn to be wanted, desired and cared for. Photograph: iStock
Question: I am a man and have been married for 49 years. Twenty-eight years ago, my wife came to me and told me straight out, “I do not want a sexual or intimate relationship with you any more.”
She has said she does not enjoy sex with me. We have two children. So, for the past 28 years, I have been alone in my bedroom and she in another room. I am not even allowed to see her undress. At the age of 67, all I want is to hold her in my arms like it was in our early years and the sex act does not even come in to play.