‘My wife told me 28 years ago she doesn’t want a sexual relationship’

Question: I am a man and have been married for 49 years. Twenty-eight years ago, my wife came to me and told me straight out, “I do not want a sexual or intimate relationship with you any more.”

She has said she does not enjoy sex with me. We have two children. So, for the past 28 years, I have been alone in my bedroom and she in another room. I am not even allowed to see her undress. At the age of 67, all I want is to hold her in my arms like it was in our early years and the sex act does not even come in to play.