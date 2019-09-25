Question: I am 44 years of age and I have worked very hard over the last 25 years to build up a successful business. I had become so obsessed with work that, in many ways, I forgot to live.

I rarely went on holidays, I kept a poor diet and did little exercise and put on a lot of weight. I also only ever had brief and short-lived relationships. Call it a midlife crisis perhaps but when I turned 40, I took on extra staff, reduced my workload and started to concentrate on my personal wellness. I lost weight got very fit and met the most beautiful girl. I say girl, she is 16 years my junior and while we often get funny looks from strangers and the odd jibe from friends about the very apparent age gap, our friends and family have always been very accepting of us as a couple.