‘My son is increasingly opting out of life’

Question: My son failed his college repeat exams. He wants to bury his head in the sand and not make any decisions about where he will live or what he will do for the next year.

Myself and my partner have just bought a new house, in a remote rural location where there aren’t many realistic job prospects for my son. My son had intended to be studying in Dublin and living with relatives so when we made the decision to buy (pre-Covid), we believed we could make the move without it affecting him too much as his interests and commitments were very much elsewhere.