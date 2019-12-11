Question: I am a mother of a 20-year-old son, an only child with whom I have always had a close and loving relationship. In his early adolescents he briefly attended a psychiatric service due to emotional difficulties that he was experiencing. During his leaving cert year our son told us that he believed he was truly a female.

He changed to a gender-neutral name on all his social media sites and his friends, companions and his father now refer to him by this, he also chooses to be referred to as she or her. He also wears female or gender-neutral clothes. He has recently asked his GP for a referral for gender reassignment to include hormone treatment and perhaps surgery.