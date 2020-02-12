‘My siblings are angry because I used my mother’s money to prop up a business’
Tell Me About It: I used her savings without her knowledge and paid it all back but now no one is speaking to me
“Have you really understood the effect your deceit has had on those close to you or are you still justifying it on the basis that everyone profits?” Photograph: iStock
Question: I am a married father of young children. I worked independently for years in senior managerial positions, but I always knew I would take over the family business from my father. This is a successful medium-sized enterprise and I always felt it was a great privilege to be in this position.
So, a few years ago, after my dad died suddenly, I resigned my post, invested my life savings into the family firm and entered into partnership with my elderly mother. I soon discovered that despite being very successful in his work, my father had an unorthodox approach to business. His record-keeping was appalling, and the finance department was always very shifty when I asked searching questions. I had to make some difficult and uncomfortable decisions which involved rethinking our talent pool and taking the business in new directions to ensure it remained both viable and relevant.