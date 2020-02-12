Question: I am a married father of young children. I worked independently for years in senior managerial positions, but I always knew I would take over the family business from my father. This is a successful medium-sized enterprise and I always felt it was a great privilege to be in this position.

So, a few years ago, after my dad died suddenly, I resigned my post, invested my life savings into the family firm and entered into partnership with my elderly mother. I soon discovered that despite being very successful in his work, my father had an unorthodox approach to business. His record-keeping was appalling, and the finance department was always very shifty when I asked searching questions. I had to make some difficult and uncomfortable decisions which involved rethinking our talent pool and taking the business in new directions to ensure it remained both viable and relevant.