‘My perfect man wants to move continents – should I go with him?’
Ask Roe: ‘I don’t meet incredible men every day, but I’m worried about uprooting my life’
‘I know how important his work is to him and I could never ask him to give it up. I’m so torn.’ Photograph: Georgie Wileman/Getty
Dear Roe,
I’m a woman in my late 30s and I’m in love with a wonderful man. He’s smart, exciting, ambitious. We had met in our 20s but weren’t close, and he’s spent the past decade out of the country. We had reconnected online but he was working in South America when Covid hit and decided to come home. When he came home we met up and instantly there was an intense connection. We even rearranged our social bubbles so we could be together. Despite all the stresses of life right now, he has made this time wonderful.