‘My partner of 16 years is cheating on me but I can’t imagine life without him’
‘Had I not seen the texts I believe he would still be in touch with her.’ Photograph: iStockphoto
Dear Roe,
I was recently devastated to discover that my partner of 16 years cheated with a woman he knows for quite some time. He told me she contacted him regarding a business deal. What I cannot understand is how a business proposal can go from that to “Hi darling”, to “Can we meet?” to “Can we spend the night together?” in a short period of time. He usually tells me everything but he never mentioned her calls. I’m glad I saw the texts but also feel angry and betrayed that he has ruined our relationship. Had I not seen the texts I believe he would still be in touch with her.