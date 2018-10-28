‘My partner of 16 years is cheating on me but I can’t imagine life without him’

Roe McDermott

‘Had I not seen the texts I believe he would still be in touch with her.’ Photograph: iStockphoto

‘Had I not seen the texts I believe he would still be in touch with her.’ Photograph: iStockphoto

Dear Roe,

I was recently devastated to discover that my partner of 16 years cheated with a woman he knows for quite some time. He told me she contacted him regarding a business deal. What I cannot understand is how a business proposal can go from that to “Hi darling”, to “Can we meet?” to “Can we spend the night together?” in a short period of time. He usually tells me everything but he never mentioned her calls. I’m glad I saw the texts but also feel angry and betrayed that he has ruined our relationship. Had I not seen the texts I believe he would still be in touch with her.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.