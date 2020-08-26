‘My partner likes us to dress as animals during sex. I don’t want to do it any more’

Question: I have met a really nice guy for the first time since I became an adult almost two decades ago. As a teenage girl I was outgoing and incredibly happy and had lots of lads chasing after me. Then something traumatic happened that left me with both physical and emotional scars. I did not achieve my college or career dreams and spent the best part of my 20s and 30s downcast and lonely.

I have always longed to meet someone good looking, intelligent and funny who would whisk me off my feet, love me and father my children. Then, about one year ago a contractor with all those attributes arrived at my office – this guy practically serenaded me, leaving me somewhat overwhelmed but ready and excited for whatever was to come. In the lead up to our first date, we exchanged some outrageous texts – he described himself as animalistic, wild and at one with nature. We slept together on the first date. It was my first full sexual encounter and I was nervous, but I was literally let down. The sex did not last too long and was frankly a bit dull.