My partner doesn’t last long in bed, and it’s killing me
Ask Roe: I love him dearly, but he’s not very good when it comes to sex
Instead of trying to re-enact what you think good sex should be, focus on what good sex actually feels like for both of you. Photograph: E+/iStock/Getty
Dear Roe,
I’ve been with my partner for 10 years, and I love him dearly, but he’s not very good when it comes to sex. I very rarely orgasm because of how quick he is. Not that I see it as a problem – we usually manage to work around it – but I’m 33 and have started wanting sex so badly. I know he can’t manage this, and it’s killing me. It’s literally a few pushes and he’s done, not in minutes but in seconds.