Ask Roe: He comes across as standoffish, which really hurts my feelings
‘At events, he will say nothing or, to my surprise, act socially awkward and unable to initiate any conversation.’ Photograph: iStock
Dear Roe,
I am a 39-year-old Irish woman and have been dating a guy for five years. We live together and moved to a new country two years ago. He comes from a European country that values modesty, quietness and the idea that you don’t speak unless you have something meaningful to contribute. At first I found this intriguing and respectful – us Irish often talk in circles and can interrupt each other.